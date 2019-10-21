

Lisa Respers France, CNN





Shay Mitchell is now a pretty little mama.

The star of "Pretty Little Liars" and "You" announced the arrival of her first child Sunday on her official Instagram account.

Mitchell posted a photo showing her holding the hand of her newborn.

"Never letting go," the caption read.

The 32-year-old actress and her 38-year-old boyfriend Matte Babel kept the pregnancy under wraps before they made the announcement in June on YouTube.

They also announced they would be documenting the pregnancy on their YouTube series titled "Almost Ready."

In January Mitchell shared on her Instagram stories that she had suffered a miscarriage last year.

"The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams," she wrote. "In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and in bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through."

Babel, a former actor and "Entertainment Tonight Canada" correspondent, was celebratory when they went public with Mitchell's latest pregnancy.

In June he posted a photo of Mitchell and her baby bump on his Instagram account, writing "Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world."

"The strength, vulnerability and grace you've had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you're going to be an incredible mom," the caption read. "We're lucky to have you, love you."

In July they did a gender reveal which featured dueling Power Rangers and announced to the world that they were having a girl.

As of Monday the couple had not announced the name of their baby.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the ages of Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel.