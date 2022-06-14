Post Malone welcomes a baby girl

Post Malone performs at the 2021 Governors Ball music festival in New York, on Sept. 26, 2021. (Andy Kropa / Invision / AP) Post Malone performs at the 2021 Governors Ball music festival in New York, on Sept. 26, 2021. (Andy Kropa / Invision / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social