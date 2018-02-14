Portugal. The Man tour bus catches fire before Iowa show
Zoe Manville, from back left, John Gourley, Jason Wade Sechrist, Zachary Scott Carothers, Kyle O'Quin, front left, and Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man pose in the press room with the best pop duo/group performance award for "Feel it Still" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 10:27AM EST
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Authorities say a parked tour bus for alternative rock band Portugal. The Man caught fire before a show in eastern Iowa.
Iowa City Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Tinnes says no one was on the bus when the blaze broke out a little before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
The bus was sitting near the Iowa Memorial Union on the University of Iowa campus. The fire is believed to have started in the heating and cooling system. The cause is being investigated.
The band performed Tuesday night. It has a show scheduled for Wednesday night in Columbia, Missouri.
The band's single "Feel It Still" won best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy Awards last month.