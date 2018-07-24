Popstar Shawn Mendes to perform at the televised iHeartRadio MMVA bash
FILE - In this March 5, 2017, file photo, Shawn Mendes arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 2:11PM EDT
TORONTO -- It seems there's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back from the iHeartRadio MMVAs.
The 19-year-old pop superstar has been added to the lineup of the televised awards bash.
The hit maker behind "Mercy," "Treat You Better" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" joins previously announced performers 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, Halsey, Kris Wu, Marshmello ft. Anne-Marie, and Meghan Trainor.
The awards bash airs on CTV, MTV, Much, Virgin Radio and more online platforms Aug. 26.
A red carpet pre-show also airs on MTV, Much, and Twitter.
Try to find a way to chill. #ShawnMendes will perform at the #iHeartRadioMMVAs! Find out how YOU can attend the show at https://t.co/bMwYX8TUki. pic.twitter.com/FHZSLHd27g— CTV (@CTV) July 24, 2018