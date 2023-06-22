Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke settle longstanding legal battle over rape, defamation claims
Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke have settled nearly a decade of suits and countersuits over her accusation that he drugged and raped her and his claim that she made it up and defamed him, they announced Thursday, with the singer saying that "only God knows what happened that night."
Dr. Luke, meanwhile, said he was "absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her."
Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, as both she and he revealed on Instagram that they had agreed to "a resolution" of the case and to a statement from each of them. Messages seeking comment were sent to their attorneys.
"I cannot recount everything that happened," Kesha wrote, adding that she wishes "nothing but peace to all parties involved."
Dr. Luke, in turn, said he wished her well and wanted "to put this difficult matter behind me" after years of fighting to clear his name.
The deal averts a trial that had been scheduled for this summer over allegations that became a .MeToo cause for Kesha's supporters and came to involve a lineup of music industry luminaries. Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Pink, Avril Lavigne, Adam Levine and Taio Cruz are among those who gave testimony or sworn statements related to the case.
At the same time, the case raised important legal questions about fame and defamation. The stakes were seen as high enough that media outlets weighed in about pretrial rulings that they worried could help powerful people suppress unflattering reporting.
The court clash between the multiplatinum-selling singer and the Grammy-nominated producer has been playing out since 2014 and looming over both of their careers.
The Associated Press does not generally name people who report being sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Kesha has done.
The singer made her name -- originally styled Ke$ha -- with a series of swaggering, just-try-to-stop-me party anthems, beginning with 2009's "TiK ToK." Those early hits were produced by Dr. Luke, who founded the record label that signed a Nashville unknown named Kesha Rose Sebert at age 18.
Born Lukasz Gottwald, he has produced chart-toppers for Perry, Lavigne, Flo Rida and more. Besides notching multiple Grammy nominations, Dr. Luke has repeatedly won pop songwriter of the year awards from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.
Kesha sued him in 2014, alleging he drugged and raped her nine years earlier and psychologically tormented her throughout their working relationship. She said he harangued her about her weight, denigrated her voice and lorded his power over her career.
"The abuse I suffered from Luke was a decade long, every day, every moment of every day," she said during sworn questioning in 2017. According to Kesha, the ordeal sparked a flare-up of an eating disorder that led to her spending two months in a rehabilitation clinic in 2014.
Dr. Luke, who has not been charged with any crimes, responded by suing Kesha. He has asserted that she made "completely untrue and deeply hurtful" claims to tarnish him and get out of her record contract.
"Any reasonable person will not believe her," he said when questioned under oath in 2017.
His attorneys have noted that Kesha herself said he "never made sexual advances at me" during sworn questioning in a separate lawsuit in 2011. She has since said she was "not entirely transparent" in those 2011 statements because she was terrified of Dr. Luke and felt compelled to protect him.
Kesha went five years without releasing an album during the standoff, saying she could not work with a "monster" but couldn't get away from him because she was under contract with his label. His lawyers and the label's attorneys maintained that she did not have to work with him personally.
She eventually returned with 2017's "Rainbow" and two subsequent albums, all with other producers. Her most recent album, "Gag Order," came out in May.
Dr. Luke's career also took a hit after she went public with her allegations. He has said various artists, particularly female ones, eschewed "working with someone who's called a rapist."
But under the name Tyson Trax, he made it back to the top of the charts in 2020 with Doja Cat's "Say So," garnering his first Grammy nomination since 2014. By this year, he was ASCAP's pop songwriter of the year once again.
Along the way, Kesha's sexual abuse-related claims were dismissed because of time limits and other legal issues, without any findings about the merits of the allegations themselves. But she countersued Dr. Luke under a New York law against bringing frivolous suits to try to intimidate critics into silence; New York's highest court recently ruled that she could pursue those claims.
The top court, which New York calls the Court of Appeals, also declared that Dr. Luke is a "public figure" in the eyes of the law. That's significant because the legal requirements for proving defamation are tougher for public figures than for everyday people.
Lower courts had said the producer wasn't a public figure. Over a dozen media outlets and organizations got involved in the case to argue that those earlier rulings could end up helping famous people squash free speech and reporting on sexual abuse allegations.
Earlier in the case, Kesha was ordered to pay Dr. Luke more than US$373,000 in interest on royalties she paid him years late.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
Unclaimed $70-million lotto ticket will expire next week
A winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket has been missing and gone unclaimed for nearly a year. On June 28, the golden ticket will expire.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
The latest: What happened to the Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
'Our hearts are with these 5 souls': Read full statement from OceanGate following deaths of Titan crew
The Titan, which was operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with surface vessels on Sunday morning as it was nearing the Titanic shipwreck during a 3,800-metre dive. The company released a statement shortly after the debris field was found.
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
Canada
-
Unclaimed $70-million lotto ticket will expire next week
A winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket has been missing and gone unclaimed for nearly a year. On June 28, the golden ticket will expire.
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Quebec wildfires: Dangerously dry weather to persist in fire regions until Monday
Quebecers living north of the St. Lawrence River could be affected by poor air quality as a result of the forest fires that are still raging. Early on Thursday, Environment Canada issued a special air quality bulletin for the entire northern part of the province, warning that, as a result of the forest fires, 'high concentrations of fine particles are causing poor air quality' for the next few days.
-
Fire department called to assist dying patient in N.S. hospital with no doctor
A Nova Scotia mayor says a patient died last week in his Annapolis Valley town after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital where no doctor was present.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
World
-
The latest: What happened to the Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
-
'Our hearts are with these 5 souls': Read full statement from OceanGate following deaths of Titan crew
The Titan, which was operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with surface vessels on Sunday morning as it was nearing the Titanic shipwreck during a 3,800-metre dive. The company released a statement shortly after the debris field was found.
-
Vatican says new leads are worth pursuing in the disappearance of employee's daughter 40 years ago
Exactly 40 years after the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee disappeared, the Vatican said Thursday that new leads 'worthy of further investigation' had surfaced hopes of finally getting to the bottom of one of the Holy See's enduring mysteries.
-
Daughter of missing Titanic explorer hopeful, says he was doing what he loved
The daughter of French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of five people inside a submersible missing near the Titanic wreck, said on Thursday she held hope they will be rescued but she is comforted by the knowledge that he is in the place he loved most.
-
Pope short of breath, says he's still feeling effects of anesthesia 2 weeks after surgery
Pope Francis said Thursday he was short of breath and still feeling the effects of anesthesia from abdominal surgery two weeks ago.
-
Pakistan collects DNA samples from 200 families of those missing after migrant boat sank off Greece
Pakistan has collected DNA samples from more than 200 families following last week's sinking of an overcrowded smuggling vessel off Greece that left more than 500 migrants missing, including scores of Pakistanis, authorities said Thursday.
Politics
-
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
-
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
-
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
Health
-
Fire department called to assist dying patient in N.S. hospital with no doctor
A Nova Scotia mayor says a patient died last week in his Annapolis Valley town after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital where no doctor was present.
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Baby Shark bath toy recalled in Canada
A battery operated Baby Shark bath toy has been recalled in Canada because the plastic fin may cause lacerations.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
-
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers at rally say they'll win as strike reaches 50 days
Fifty days into a strike with no end in sight, about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters marched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.
-
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
-
Hail injures dozens of concertgoers and forces cancellation of Louis Tomlinson show near Denver
A storm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver with golf ball-sized hail, sending them scurrying for cover, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show's headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.
Business
-
Deloitte study suggests Canadians lack trust in brands' sustainability claims
While most consumers believe in rewarding companies that accurately deliver on sustainability promises, a new study suggests their trust is lacking in the 'green' claims made by brands.
-
Climate activist Nakate urges rich countries to cancel debt, grant climate finance at Paris summit
Facing an audience packed with world leaders and finance officials in suits, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate silenced the room, then made everyone listen to some uncomfortable facts.
-
Boeing supplier shuts down plant after workers vote to strike
Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to Boeing, shut down its factory in Wichita, Kansas, on Thursday after workers represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers voted to strike.
Lifestyle
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
-
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
Sports
-
Ottawa to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships
Hockey Canada announced the tournament will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025 at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place.
-
King Charles III claims his 1st Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch
King Charles III has claimed his first Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch. Watching the race alongside Queen Camilla from the Royal Enclosure, the King saw Desert Hero -- wearing the royal silks and an 18-1 shot -- win by a short head in the King George V Stakes on Thursday.
-
IOC banishes boxing governing body from Olympics, but the sport will still be at the Paris Games
The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family on Thursday, ending a years-long dispute fuelled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC. Boxing, however, will keep its status as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.