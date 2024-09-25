Entertainment

    • Pop star Chappell Roan says she'll vote for Kamala Harris after previously waffling on 2024 U.S. election choice

    Chappell Roan performs in concert on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Chappell Roan performs in concert on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
    Share

    Pop star Chappell Roan announced Wednesday in a post to social media platform TikTok Wednesday that she plans to vote for U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris in November, ending days of speculation after she told the Guardian in an interview published Friday that “there’s problems on both sides.”

    Roan, whose fame skyrocketed over the summer after drawing eye-popping crowds at the Lollapalooza and Governor’s Ball music festivals, told the Guardian, “I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone,” but that for her, the most important issue is transgender rights. She said, “They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period.”

    That response drew fierce blowback from critics, especially following the news she’d declined an invitation to perform at a White House LGBTQ2S+ Pride event earlier this year – in a separate interview with Rolling Stone published earlier this month, Roan said she made the decision over the White House’s position on the war in Gaza, telling the outlet, “I won’t be a monkey for Pride.”

    In a pair of videos posted to TikTok this week, however, Roan – who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ2S+ community and has often credited drag queens for inspiring her music and performances – sought to clarify her comments on the upcoming election.

    “If you come to my shows, if you read my full interviews, if you literally know anything about me and for what I stand for. You know that this is not lip service, this is not virtue signaling … actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder than an endorsement,” she said in a video posted Monday. “So, hearing from my mouth if you’re still wondering – no, I’m not voting for (Donald) Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people, and I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in.”

    And in an additional post Wednesday, she again clarified her comments, reiterating that while “I don’t agree with a lot of what is going on with like policies – like, obviously, f**k the policies of the right, but also f**k some of the policies on the left.”

    “F**k Trump, for f**king real, but f**k some of the shit that has gone down in the Democratic party that has failed people like me and you – and more so Palestine, and more so every marginalized community in the world,” she said. “So yeah – I’m voting for f**king Kamala, but I’m not settling for what has been offered, because that’s questionable.”

    CNN has reached out to the Harris campaign. A representative for Roan declined to comment further when contacted by CNN.

    The saga marks the latest example of the tightrope celebrities in the age of TikTok and social media have had to tread in voicing their support – or silence – on politics.

    Earlier this month, mega-star Taylor Swift announced her support for Harris’ campaign, ending weeks of speculation from fans concerned over her closeness with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’s signaled support for Trump on social media.

    After Swift endorsed Harris, the superstar faced backlash from Trump, who told Fox News that he “was not a Taylor Swift fan” and said that she will “probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News