Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake arrested in the Hamptons

Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake has been arrested and detained in the Hamptons, police confirmed to CTVNews.ca Tuesday morning.

Sag Harbor Police did not reveal what he was arrested for, stating only that he would likely appear in court later on Tuesday and that a news release is being drafted.

Police also did not disclose the timing of the arrest. However, when CTV News reached the department by telephone shortly after 9 a.m., he was still in custody.

Sag Harbor is an incorporated village on the east side of Long Island in New York.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.