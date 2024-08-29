Entertainment

    • Pop group ABBA ask Donald Trump to stop using their songs, but Trump team says they have the OK

    Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    Swedish supergroup ABBA has asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at campaign rallies, but the Republican presidential nominee's campaign says it has permission.

    "ABBA has recently discovered the unauthorized use of their music and videos at a Trump event through videos that appeared online," said a statement to The Associated Press from the band, whose hits include "Waterloo," "The Winner Takes It All" and "Money, Money, Money."

    "As a result, ABBA and its representative has promptly requested the removal and deletion of such content. No request has been received; therefore, no permission or licence has been granted."

    A spokesman for the Trump campaign said it had obtained a licence. "The campaign had a licence to play ABBA music through our agreement with BMI and ASCAP," the spokesperson told the AP.

    ABBA joins a long list of performers who've objected to Trump using their songs. Ahead of the 2020 election, that included Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Phil Collins, Pharrell, John Fogerty, Neil Young, Eddy Grant, Panic! at the Disco, R.E.M. and Guns N' Roses.

    This cycle, Celine Dion has asked the candidate to stop using "My Heart Will Go On" and Beyonce blocked Trump from using her song "Freedom" in a campaign video. In 2016, Adele asked Trump to quit playing her songs at political rallies.

    Campaigns don't need an artist's express permission to play their songs at rallies as long as the political organization or the venue has gotten what's known as a blanket licence from the performing rights organizations ASCAP and BMI.

    Swedish daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet said its reporter in July attended a Trump rally in Minnesota where "The Winner Takes it All" was played. Universal Music in Sweden said videos had surfaced of ABBA's music being played at at least one Trump event.

    ABBA, who have scored 20 songs in the Billboard Hot 100, mostly in the 1970s and 1980s, released a comeback album, "Voyage," in 2021.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News