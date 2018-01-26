

The Associated Press





MOSCOW -- Police officers have shown up at a Moscow movie theatre that screened a satirical film about Soviet leader Josef Stalin in defiance of an official Russian government ban.

Moscow police didn't immediately declare the purpose of their visit to Pioner theatre on Friday, but it followed the Russian Culture Ministry's warning that the theatre could face sanctions in line with the law.

The ministry this week rescinded the permit allowing Scottish writer-director Armando Iannucci's "The Death of Stalin" to be shown in theatres after communists and others criticized the movie as a mockery of Russian history.

Pioner ignored the decision and has been screening the film since Thursday. Showing an unlicensed movie is punishable by a fine.

Stalin remains widely admired in Russia, despite his brutal purges that killed millions.