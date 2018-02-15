Police: 'Survivor' champ bit cop after revival with Narcan
In this Oct. 17, 2011 file photo, reality TV personality Jenna Morasca attends the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research Angel Ball honors gala in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 4:39PM EST
WASHINGTON, Pa. -- Police say a winner of the reality TV show "Survivor" bit a police officer after being found unconscious in her parked car and revived with the opioid overdose antidote Narcan.
A police report obtained by the Observer-Reporter newspaper says 37-year-old Jenna Morasca became combative during the Jan. 25 incident near a McDonalds restaurant 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of Pittsburgh. It says she bit the officer on a forearm while inside an ambulance.
Police in South Strabane Township say they are investigating it as a case of suspected driving under the influence.
Morasca was the $1 million winner of "Survivor: The Amazon" in 2003 and later participated in a season of "The Amazing Race." She didn't return messages left at phone numbers linked to her.
Her license plate reads "AMAZON."
TV station WPXI first reported the incident.