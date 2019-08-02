

The Associated Press





EDGEWATER, Colo. -- Police in Colorado are investigating a reported burglary of a business owned by "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman.

Police in the Denver suburb of Edgewater say a passer-by early Tuesday discovered a broken glass door of a business that stocks merchandise that's sold online.

Cpl. Bob Brink says police boarded the door after they couldn't reach anyone affiliated with the business.

He says someone with the firm reported Thursday that merchandise and personal items had been stolen.

Brink said Friday that police don't have a list of what is missing. The investigation is still in its early stages.

Chapman tweeted Friday that there is a "large cash reward" for any information about who is responsible.