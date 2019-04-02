Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle killing case
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 2:03AM EDT
Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle.
Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is suspected of shooting Hussle Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles.
A news release states detectives suspect that Holder fled in a 2016 Chevy Cruze that was waiting in an adjacent alley. The car's license plate is 7RJD742.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore plans a news conference for Tuesday morning to discuss updates in the investigation.
More to come...