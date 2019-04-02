

The Associated Press





Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is suspected of shooting Hussle Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

A news release states detectives suspect that Holder fled in a 2016 Chevy Cruze that was waiting in an adjacent alley. The car's license plate is 7RJD742.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore plans a news conference for Tuesday morning to discuss updates in the investigation.

