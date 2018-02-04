Police: Florida man threatened to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey
In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Lana Del Rey arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 1:29PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Lana Del Rey before a concert.
In a statement posted Saturday on Twitter , Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where Del Rey was performing.
The statement said authorities had received a tip about Hunt making a possible kidnapping threat to the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant.
Police said Hunt was carrying a ticket to the concert and a knife when he was arrested about a block away from the venue.
Hunt was held Sunday without bail on charges of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat. Jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.
ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 3, 2018
After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/twVrOSxNqF