

Relaxnews





Theaters in five remaining territories still showing "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" propelled the adventure movie past US$436 million worldwide, a new record for films based on video games.

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu" is now the most commercially successful movie to be based on a video game, after weekend takings pushed it into top spot.

Cinemas in Norway, New Zealand, Slovenia, Portugal and Colombia generated US$6,994 over the weekend of July 12-14, per data published by Amazon's Box Office Mojo.

By adding that to tallies of US$143.3m (domestic, as of July 14) and US$286m (foreign, as of July 7), at US$436m "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" overtakes "Warcraft" in terms of both critical response and box office revenue.

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu" was already the best-received video game adaptation, usurping Dwayne Johnson monster movie "Rampage" and Alicia Vikander's "Tomb Raider," according to Rotten Tomatoes' aggregated review score ranking.

The live-action and CGI movie starred Justice Smith as a former Pokémon trainer and Ryan Reynolds as the gruff, smart-talking but otherwise cuddly-looking, mystery-solving rodent.

Rob Letterman of "Shark Tale," "Monsters vs. Aliens" and "Goosebumps" directed from a script whose contributors had worked on "Guardians of the Galaxy," TV's "One Day at a Time" reboot, "Jurassic World" and "Kong: Skull Island."

Visual effects group Motion Picture Company was previously Oscar-nominated for its work on ten other movies, winning twice for "The Life of Pi" and "The Jungle Book."

"Warcraft," a June 2016 CGI spectacular from BAFTA Award-winning director Duncan Jones ("Moon," "Source Code"), hauled in nearly half of its own record revenue from China, whose theatrical showings generated US$213.5m.