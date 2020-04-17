LOS ANGELES -- Pitbull is looking to uplift his fans around the world with a new dance anthem.

The singer has teamed up with the Saban Music Group to release "I Believe That We Will Win" in the hope of turning the word fear into a positive.

The Grammy winner says fear is either you can forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise.

He's among the hundreds of artists who have cancelled or postponed concerts due to the coronavirus.

Pitbull says cancellations aren't the first thing on his mind -- rather, how do we help the public, how do we help society?

He says we need people to stay strong mentally in order for their body to be able to fight this coronavirus.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from the single will go to the charities Feeding America and the Tony Robbins Foundation.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, says he's "staying healthy and staying strong" but that he's never seen his hometown of Miami so quiet.