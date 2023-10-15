Piper Laurie, 3-time Oscar nominee with film credits such as 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91

Piper Laurie, the strong-willed, Oscar-nominated actor who performed in acclaimed roles despite at one point abandoning acting altogether in search of a "more meaningful" life, has died. She was 91.

She received Academy Award nominations for three very different films: The 1961 poolroom drama "The Hustler"; the film version of Stephen King's horror classic "Carrie," in 1976; and the romantic drama "Children of a Lesser God," in 1986. She also appeared in several acclaimed roles on television and the stage, including in David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" in the 1990s.