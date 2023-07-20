'Pink is life': Demand for all things Barbie spikes ahead of movie debut

Barbie collector Natasha Philpott poses with her collection in Bradford, Ont., on Wednesday July 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch Barbie collector Natasha Philpott poses with her collection in Bradford, Ont., on Wednesday July 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social