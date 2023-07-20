'Pink is life': Demand for all things Barbie spikes ahead of movie debut
Few people were more excited than Natasha Philpott when Mattel revealed it had given its blessing for its most prized brand, Barbie, to get the Hollywood treatment almost 65 years after it was born.
"I was Barbiecore before it was cool," the 36-year-old library marketing and communications co-ordinator from Bradford, Ont., said ahead of the Friday release of "Barbie."
Philpott hasn't tracked what she's spent on Barbie memorabilia but has dropped $800 on some of her most prized dolls, which are stored in a pink-accented room sprinkled with Barbie prints.
The remainder of her collection of 200 dolls and even more clothing and miscellaneous Barbie collectibles is temporarily on display at the local library.
But adding to her always growing trove is pricier these days.
With the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling flick due in theatres starting Friday, Philpott has noticed all things Barbie rocketing in price as collectors and new fans clamour for vintage dolls and a wave of just released movie merchandise.
Several auction sites show rare, vintage Barbies that recently sold for thousands of dollars, while the Barbie marketing machine -- complete with partners Xbox, Gap, Balmain, Burger King and Zara -- speedily sells out of every conceivable Barbie product.
Even Philpott, who calls herself "the original Barbie girl," considers it overwhelming.
"I knew this Barbie craze was coming since last year with the filming of the movie, so I've been anticipating it ... but now everybody's hopping on the bandwagon," she said.
"All the brands have their own collaborations and lines with Barbie and I do notice collectors and other people trying to sell their not only vintage Barbies, but current Barbies, so my credit card is hurting right now."
When "Little Women" director Greta Gerwig began shooting "Barbie" in 2022, the brand was searched on eBay more than 6,000 times globally and the number of dolls sold spiked by 200 per cent over 2021.
That was just the start.
When Warner Bros. released the film's trailer in May, searches on the digital auction site for "pink gingham dress," like the one Robbie wore in the teaser, climbed 70 per cent within one week. Her pink Corvette saw a 40 per cent boost.
The site also saw a double-digit increase in Barbies sold by Canadian sellers to buyers in the country in June 2023 compared with the same month last year.
As the movie neared completion and advance tickets went on sale, Philpott noticed prices escalated as much as searches.
The Totally Hair Barbie, which debuted its extended locks (down to the doll's ankles) about 30 years ago and re-entered the spotlight when Robbie recently replicated its look on a red carpet, went from selling for $50 to roughly $200, she said.
The Barbie marketing juggernaut could be a boon for Mattel, which suffered a sales slump a few years ago and has since been revitalizing itself, but the surge in interest means more competition for enduring fans, said Joanne McNeish.
"I pity the poor collector," said the associate professor of marketing at Toronto Metropolitan University.
"There is suddenly this strong demand for all things Barbie, so the regular consumer is buying indiscriminately."
McNeish expects the Barbie fervour to dissipate with time, pushing casual buyers to resell merchandise and demand to ease.
She tells collectors, "Hang in there. You'll get a lot of things less expensively next year."
But some Barbie collectibles will hold their value.
For example, Marie-Claire Girard, a 69-year-old former professor from Montreal and collector of about 200 Barbies, has seen some of her dolls steadily rise in value.
The Athena goddess Barbie she bought roughly 15 years ago for about $150 now goes for $1,000.
"But I'm not going to sell it because I love it too much," she said.
Jen Soon knows that feeling well. The Edmonton educational assistant runs a Barbie fan group on Facebook nicknamed Pink Maples and has amassed 122 dolls, many from the '80s.
Much of the recent Barbie hype she's observed is coming from movie merchandise rather than dolls.
"Her name is on everything right now," Soon said.
"I started seriously collecting in 2018 and this is the most stuff I've ever seen in my life that had Barbie written on it."
Soon grabbed Barbies designed like Robbie's character; one where she's clad in the pink gingham dress and another wearing a light blue frock and a wide-brimmed hat.
She also has about a dozen new Barbie shirts and products from the OPI nail polish and NYX lip gloss Barbie collaborations.
She's seen people reselling glittery platform Barbie Crocs she estimates they spent $40 on for $800. The Cakeworthy bag Philpott covets is going for $200 on some sites, up from its original $69.
Those huge price hikes annoy Soon, who won't pay more than $100 for a Barbie, because she wants fans rather than opportunists to nab Barbie merchandise.
"I'm a true collector and I don't have access to half the stuff and I will never be able to get it," she said as she readied for an advance screening Wednesday.
She planned to wear a pink dress covered in Barbie silhouettes to her first screening with her husband and said she would dress up again for a second viewing this weekend with friends.
At both screenings, her hair will be pink from a dye job she got just before her first screening.
Why pink rather than Barbie blond?
"Pink is life."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone strike Saturday caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow cancelled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv's grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.
3 in 10 say Justin Trudeau is the worst recent PM, 1 in 5 call Pierre Trudeau the best: survey
A new survey has found more Canadians consider Justin Trudeau the worst prime minister of the last 55 years than any other PM, while his father ranks as the most popular.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
Canada
-
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
-
U.S. father, son drove 2 days to Ontario just for ketchup chips
An American father-son duo drove for two days in an old army Jeep just to buy ketchup chips in Canada last week.
-
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
-
Toronto hosts informal gathering to mark 5 years since Danforth shooting
Survivors of the Danforth shooting and their families are expected to be among those who gather today to mark five years since the deadly attack in Toronto's Greektown.
-
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
-
Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova Scotia
Thunderstorms brought rainfall in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour, flooding parts of Nova Scotia Friday.
World
-
Russian special forces kill gunman who broke into private house near Moscow
Russian security forces on Saturday killed a heavily-armed gunman who broke into a private house in the suburbs of Moscow and fired at them, reportedly threatening to march on the Kremlin.
-
A wildfire is raging out of control on the Greek island of Rhodes, forcing tourist evacuations
A large blaze burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts.
-
Hundreds of thousands march in Israel. Former security chiefs beg Netanyahu to halt legal overhaul
Tens of thousands of protesters marched into Jerusalem on Saturday evening and hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv and other cities in a last-ditch show of force aimed at blocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.
-
Protesters try to storm Baghdad's Green Zone over the burning of Quran and Iraqi flag in Denmark
Tensions flared again in Iraq on Saturday over a series of recent protests in Europe involving the desecration of the Quran, Islam's holy book, which sparked a debate over the balance between freedom of speech and religious sensitivities.
-
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone strike Saturday caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow cancelled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv's grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.
-
Thousands protest mob assault of women who were paraded naked in remote Indian border state
Thousands of people, mostly women, held a massive sit-in in India's violence-wracked northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday to demand the immediate arrest of anyone who took part in the harrowing May assault of two women who were paraded around naked and molested by a mob in an attack that was caught on video.
Politics
-
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
-
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
Health
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
Poor eyesight is a barrier for long-term space missions. So what causes it?
A recent study suggests that poor eyesight is one of the key barriers for humans on long-duration space explorations, but new technology like virtual reality and artificial intelligence could help test astronauts' eyesight while in space and come up with solutions to this problem.
-
Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world
Technology expert Sinead Bovell gives a rundown of what the future of online dating looks like with AI and potential red flags to look out for with this technology advancement.
-
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
Entertainment
-
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Bennett, who died at 96 on Friday, was indeed "the last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century," as Charles J. Gans wrote for The Associated Press. Yet that summation befits a man frozen in time, consigned to a specific era, and Tony Bennett was anything but that.
-
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx said in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.
-
Not every version of Barbie and her friends was a hit. Check out these flops
There's nothing Barbie has loved more in her 64 years in the toy world than to keep reinventing herself. But along her journey, Barbie and her crew have delivered a few head-scratching moments too.
Business
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Prosecutors say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness at his upcoming trial
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness against him at his upcoming trial by giving a newspaper personal things she wrote while she was the chief executive of his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm, prosecutors say.
-
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut
Lionel Messi capped the opening night with his new club with a free kick into the upper left corner of the net in the 94th minute Friday night, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match.
-
Canadian diving team hopes to use world championships near misses as motivation
The Canadian diving team didn't win as many medals as it might've liked at the FINA World Aquatics Championships, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, says one of its coaches.
-
Canada looks for positives after 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Women's World Cup opener
Canada was left looking for positives Friday in the wake of a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.