Pink calls on young fan to sing with her at Vancouver concert
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 7:50AM EDT
A 12-year-old Vancouver girl with a beautiful voice and a dream of meeting her musical idol, Pink, had her dreams come true at a concert Saturday night.
Halfway through Pink’s high-energy, acrobatic show at the sold-out Rogers Arena, the pop superstar called on Victoria Anthony to come sing with her.
It happened! #VicAndPink #BeautifulTraumaTour thank you @Pink for making me feel I can do anything. @RogersArena @LiveNation pic.twitter.com/8hkfS4KlDt— Victoria Anthony (@vicanthonymusic) May 13, 2018
She handed over her microphone and Anthony began to sing.
"I just started singing, and it was so… awesome. It was the best thing ever," Anthony told CTV Vancouver Sunday.
From the opening notes of Pink’s hit “Perfect,” the crowd roared its approval.
If the 12-year-old was nervous about singing in front of thousands of strangers and her idol, it didn't come across in her voice. Pink looked on as Anthony sang, seemingly in disbelief at what she was hearing.
The moment had been weeks in the making. Anthony had launched an online campaign, begging the pop superstar to let her sing with her at her concert in Vancouver. She created YouTube videos showcasing her voice and spread the word on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #VicandPink.
Hey @Pink , please let me sing on stage with you in #Vancouver May 12. I’ll be ready! - Victoria (age 12) Share this video and tag #vicandpink to make my dream come true. https://t.co/tlv4FhjtDm #BeautifulTraumaWorldTour @RogersArena #WhatAboutUs pic.twitter.com/FqoYuiekcT— Victoria Anthony (@vicanthonymusic) May 1, 2018
Even Canada’s own Sarah McLachlan got in on the campaign.
Hey @Pink, you have to check out 12yr old @vicanthonymusic. She really wants to sing with you May 12th in #Vancouver. Make her #dreamcometrue. #VicAndPink #BeautifulTraumaWorldTour https://t.co/dUKIcepP87— Sarah McLachlan (@SarahMcLachlan) May 5, 2018
On Saturday night, Anthony’s dream came true, when Pink called out to the crowd to find Anthony.
“Are you who I read about on the news?” Pink asked the girl when she made her way down to the stage. “Do you want to come sing something?”
Anthony says the moment would never have happened without her mother, Christina, who encouraged her to launch the social media campaign.
"Although it was my dream, it was a dream I never could have achieved without her," Anthony says.
Christina Anthony admits she was overwhelmed watching her daughter share the spotlight with a superstar.
"I was just so proud. Oh my God, it makes me emotional actually," she said.
Anthony, who plays piano and guitar and writes her own songs, says she has her sights set on a possible career in music.
"I think it's definitely a possibility,” she said. “I still don't know because I'm only 12, but I really want music to always be a part of my life, no matter what, because it makes me feel so happy."
With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure