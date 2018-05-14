

A 12-year-old Vancouver girl with a beautiful voice and a dream of meeting her musical idol, Pink, had her dreams come true at a concert Saturday night.

Halfway through Pink’s high-energy, acrobatic show at the sold-out Rogers Arena, the pop superstar called on Victoria Anthony to come sing with her.

She handed over her microphone and Anthony began to sing.

"I just started singing, and it was so… awesome. It was the best thing ever," Anthony told CTV Vancouver Sunday.

From the opening notes of Pink’s hit “Perfect,” the crowd roared its approval.

If the 12-year-old was nervous about singing in front of thousands of strangers and her idol, it didn't come across in her voice. Pink looked on as Anthony sang, seemingly in disbelief at what she was hearing.

The moment had been weeks in the making. Anthony had launched an online campaign, begging the pop superstar to let her sing with her at her concert in Vancouver. She created YouTube videos showcasing her voice and spread the word on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #VicandPink.

Even Canada’s own Sarah McLachlan got in on the campaign.

On Saturday night, Anthony’s dream came true, when Pink called out to the crowd to find Anthony.

“Are you who I read about on the news?” Pink asked the girl when she made her way down to the stage. “Do you want to come sing something?”

Anthony says the moment would never have happened without her mother, Christina, who encouraged her to launch the social media campaign.

"Although it was my dream, it was a dream I never could have achieved without her," Anthony says.

Christina Anthony admits she was overwhelmed watching her daughter share the spotlight with a superstar.

"I was just so proud. Oh my God, it makes me emotional actually," she said.

Anthony, who plays piano and guitar and writes her own songs, says she has her sights set on a possible career in music.

"I think it's definitely a possibility,” she said. “I still don't know because I'm only 12, but I really want music to always be a part of my life, no matter what, because it makes me feel so happy."

