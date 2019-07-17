

The star of the hit children’s show “Peppa Pig” will be dropping her first musical album on Friday and she already has one pop star looking to collaborate.

On Monday, Peppa — the cartoon star of the British animated series of the same name — tweeted the announcement of her album release date on her official Twitter account which boasts 44,000 followers.

“Are your little ones excited? You can already listen to Bing Bong Zoo NOW!” the tweet reads. The announcement is timed to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the show being on air.

The album “Peppa Pig My First Album” will feature 16 tracks which will also include a song called “Jumping In Muddy Puddles.”

And the news hasn’t gone unnoticed by at least one mainstream musician. Pop star Iggy Azalea responded to the news by tweeting, “It’s over for me now.”

But Azalea could be trying to play nice to avoid competition considering she released her latest album, “In My Defence” this past Saturday.

The goodwill gesture seems to have gone over well with Peppa quoting lyrics from Azalea’s 2014 single “Fancy” and tweeting, “Peppa's so fancy, you already know.”

Azalea then jokingly threatened her by saying, “collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special Peppa.” Peppa didn’t respond back but plenty of people commented jokingly warning the character.

The U.K. television show has been a popular staple for children for more than a decade and the character’s impact on children is apparent.

In February, Canadian parents took to social media to say how their young ones had been hit by the so-called “Peppa effect,” where their children had adopted an English accent after watching “Peppa Pig.”

