Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled “Femme à la montre” is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
The 1932 oil painting will take center-stage at a two-day event at Sotheby’s in New York in November, when the collection of Emily Fisher Landau goes on sale.
A Picasso masterpiece entitled “Femme à la montre” is expected to fetch more than $120 million when it goes up for auction this fall (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images for Sotheby's/via CNN)
The piece, which measures 51¼ x 38 inches (130 x 96.5 centimeters), depicts Picasso’s lover and “golden muse” Marie-Thérèse Walter, who featured in many of his portraits.
According to the auction house, the portrait is from one of the most prolific years of the Spanish artist’s career, which was the subject of an entire exhibition organized by the Musée Picasso in Paris and London’s Tate Modern in 2018.
In a statement announcing the sale, Julian Dawes, Sotheby’s head of Impressionist & Modern Art for the Americas, said: “Picasso’s ‘Femme à la Montre’ is a masterpiece by every measure. Painted in 1932—Picasso’s ‘annus mirabilis’—it is full of joyful, passionate abandon yet at the same time it is utterly considered and resolved. Its bold primary colors sing from the five-foot-tall-canvas.”
Picasso first met Walter in Paris in 1927 when she was 17 years old and he was still married to his first wife, Olga Khokhlova, a Russian-Ukrainian ballet dancer. Walter would become the inspiration for some of his most sought-after canvases, drawings and sculptures.
As time went on, Picasso found it increasingly difficult to hide his feelings for Walter from his work—something that became clear during his first large-scale retrospective and finally ended his marriage.
The artist painted “Femme à la montre” in August 1932, soon after the retrospective at the Galerie Georges Petit in Paris ended.
According to Sotheby’s, “the sense of release from keeping secrets about his affair seem to have spilled out onto this extraordinary canvas, in which he gives full painterly rein to new-found freedoms, drenching the painting in strong primary colors and beautiful forms, while at the same time paying careful attention to every small detail, creating a composition that is both intensely complex and deeply harmonious.”
Picasso died in 1973, and Walter in 1977.
Andy Warhol's 1986 self portrait will also be auctioned as part of Fisher Landau's collection (Sotheby's via CNN)
The painting is one of about 120 from the collection of Fisher Landau, a world renowned contemporary art collector who died earlier this year aged 102, according to The Art Newspaper.
The collection, which also includes works by Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol, Willem de Kooning and Georgia O’Keeffe, is expected to sell for more than $400 million overall.
Fisher Landau’s began seriously collecting after receiving an insurance payout following an armed robbery of her jewelery at her New York home in 1969.
In an interview for an exhibition catalog, quoted in the Sotheby’s statement, she said of the episode: “Even though Lloyds of London paid up, there was no way to replace that collection. It was so beautiful. And they got it in one fell swoop…. I was devastated. But I decided that I didn’t want the jewelry any more. I now had seed money for a collection.”
Art collector Emily Fisher Landau died earlier this year, aged 102. She is pictured here in front of Fernand Léger's "Étude pour Les Constructeurs" in her home in Manhattan in 2002. (Sotheby's via CNN)
Last year, Picasso’s most curious painting of Walter, in which she appears as a tentacled sea creature, sold for $67.5 million at Sotheby’s in New York.
Picasso’s portraits of Walter have become highly sought-after, with his other 1932 works “Femme assise près d’une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse),” selling for $103.41 million in 2021, and “Nude, Green Leaves and Bust,” selling for $106.5 million in 2010.
In May 2015, Picasso’s “Les femmes d’Alger (Version “O”) sold at Christie’s in New York for $179.4 million—at that time, the highest price ever paid for a work of art at auction.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CUPE Alberta demands apology from WestJet, Poilievre over plane speech
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
WATCH | 'Don't hesitate,' get latest COVID booster when available: PHAC
As respiratory infection season looms, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) is urging Canadians to get a COVID-19 booster dose ahead of the fall and winter to increase their protection and ease the burden on the health-care system.
Report quietly published by Ontario government finds number of heat days to triple
A report quietly released by the Ontario government suggests that climate change is having significant impacts on everything from agriculture to infrastructure.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to a search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
Pakistani police arrest 3 people sought in death of 10-year-old girl near London, send them to U.K.
Three people sought in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl near London have been arrested in Pakistan and flown to Britain, police said Wednesday.
PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.
Canada
-
CUPE Alberta demands apology from WestJet, Poilievre over plane speech
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
Report quietly published by Ontario government finds number of heat days to triple
A report quietly released by the Ontario government suggests that climate change is having significant impacts on everything from agriculture to infrastructure.
-
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
-
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
-
More questions arise as investigation into Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak continues
A report detailing critical health violations at a central kitchen serving Calgary daycares affected by an E. coli outbreak is raising even more questions about how this could have happened.
-
Increasing number of Canadians want to reconsider ties to monarchy, survey suggests
Just over one year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a new poll suggests a growing number of Canadians believe it's time to reconsider the country's ties to the monarchy.
World
-
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to a search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.
-
Morocco lost thousands of people and a major part of its history to the earthquake, historian says
The earthquake that struck Morocco and left thousands of people dead has also destroyed a significant piece of the country's rich history.
-
Pakistani police arrest 3 people sought in death of 10-year-old girl near London, send them to U.K.
Three people sought in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl near London have been arrested in Pakistan and flown to Britain, police said Wednesday.
-
North Korea vows 'full and unconditional support' for Russia
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed "full and unconditional support" for Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
-
A fishing vessel in Greenland will try to free a cruise ship that ran aground with 206 people
A fishing vessel owned by Greenland's government will attempt to use a high tide to pull free a Bahamas-flagged luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in the world's northernmost national park, authorities said.
-
Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from U.S. in swap for Iranian-Americans and billions in assets
Iran on Tuesday identified the five prisoners it hopes to see freed in the United States in exchange for five Iranian-Americans now held in Tehran and billions in assets once held by South Korea.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.
-
CUPE Alberta demands apology from WestJet, Poilievre over plane speech
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Health
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Don't hesitate,' get latest COVID booster when available: PHAC
As respiratory infection season looms, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) is urging Canadians to get a COVID-19 booster dose ahead of the fall and winter to increase their protection and ease the burden on the health-care system.
-
More questions arise as investigation into Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak continues
A report detailing critical health violations at a central kitchen serving Calgary daycares affected by an E. coli outbreak is raising even more questions about how this could have happened.
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
Sci-Tech
-
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.
-
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
-
New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
Entertainment
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
-
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died on Sunday. He was 59.
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
Business
-
With European countries hungry for workers, more Ukrainians are choosing Germany over Poland
Poland is losing large numbers of Ukrainian refugees from its workforce as they travel to Germany to seek higher wages and government benefits in the rich Western economy, according to a report published Tuesday.
-
Sharply higher gas prices pushed U.S. inflation up in August
A spike in gas prices pushed up inflation in August, yet most other costs rose at a more modest pace, evidence that price increases overall are still cooling.
-
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q1 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
Lifestyle
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
-
McDonald’s is getting rid of self-serve soda machines
McDonald's is eliminating its self-serve soda machines by 2032 at its U.S. restaurants, the company said, explaining that the change will make the experience consistent for customers and crew across the chain.
Sports
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
With Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind
Spanish soccer is ready to move forward, three weeks after its women's team won the Women's World Cup but had its celebrations marred by a kiss that ignited a crisis.
-
Chief financial prosecutor says investigation into Paris Olympics did not uncover serious corruption
France's top financial prosecutor said Wednesday that investigations into the organization of the 2024 Paris Olympics have not revealed any serious corruption or influence peddling, and that his goal is not to disrupt the event.
Autos
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.