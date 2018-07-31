

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





Seth Rogen may be the new voice of the Vancouver transit authority and the Toronto Transit Commission, but some Edmonton residents are setting their sights a little higher.

An online petition is calling for the Edmonton Transit Service to make Tommy Chong the new voice of the Edmonton LRT system.

Chong, who was born in Edmonton, rose to fame as a musician before gaining international attention as one half of the Cheech & Chong comedy duo.

Response to the petition has been enthusiastic, with signees saying that Chong would bring a sense of fun to Edmonton transit.

"Hearing Tommy’s voice at the LRT station would make me smile every time. He’s a local legend," said signee Kelly DeGray.

Some signees also brought up the idea that having Chong, an outspoken cannabis rights advocate, voice the LRT would be a fitting nod to the upcoming legalization of marijuana in October.

"Tommy Chong would be an awesome voice for Edmonton LRT! How perfect, with legalization juuuust around the corner, an Edmonton born icon. It would make every [sic] riding Transit a little happier, I think," said Heather Scott.

"Weed!!!!!!!," said Tyler Lesenko, putting it more simply.

While the city of Edmonton does not lay out the number of signatures a petition needs to merit a formal response, the Municipal Affairs office of Alberta suggests that a petition should be signed by at least 10 per cent of the municipality's population.

So far, the petition has just under 2,000 signatures after four days.