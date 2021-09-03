Things just got weird.

The adorable animated children's television character Peppa Pig seems to have trolled rapper Kanye West on Twitter.

"Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5," a tweet from the official account for Peppa Pig read.

The message was in reference to "Peppa's Adventures: The Album" receiving a better Pitchfork rating than West's newly released album "Donda."

West has yet to respond.

It's unclear why this lovable pig wants to start beef with the outspoken artist. But the tweet was deleted shortly after it posted.