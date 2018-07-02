Penn & Teller cancel shows after Teller hurts back
U.S. illusionists and magicians Penn Jillette, left, and Raymond Teller wait for a tv interview before their performance at Westfield Shopping centre in London to promote their 5 night Penn & Teller shows, starting Wednesday, in London, Tuesday, July 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 10:21AM EDT
Penn & Teller's magic shows are on hiatus because Teller's back injury has flared up.
The duo cancelled a performance in Mississippi on Friday, with Teller tweeting an apology to fans. He wrote he's stopping work until Aug. 18 and "getting my back surgery pronto."
Raymond Teller, who is 70, says he's "disoriented and befuddled" because he thinks they've had to cancel only four shows on short notice during their career.
They've worked as a pair since 1981.
Sixty-three-year-old Penn Jillette wrote "the boys will be back and bad!"
My sincere apologies to our fans in Biloxi and folks who were planning on seeing the Vegas show. Last night during the show my back firmly ordered me to cut the crap and get it fixed. So I'm stopping work from today till August 18th and getting my back surgery pronto. Love -T.— Teller (@MrTeller) June 28, 2018