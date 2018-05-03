

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.

The model and actress announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she and the Cars rocker have not been a couple "for the past year."

They first met while filming the music video for the Cars song "Drive" in 1984 and were together last month when 74-year-old Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

They have two children.

The 53-year-old Porizkova says their family is "a well built car." But she says that "as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison."