Paulina Porizkova, Ric Ocasek separate after 28 years
In this Jan. 9, 2013, file photo, Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek attend the HBO premiere of 'Girls' at the NYU Skirball Center in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 9:28AM EDT
NEW YORK - Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.
The model and actress announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she and the Cars rocker have not been a couple "for the past year."
They first met while filming the music video for the Cars song "Drive" in 1984 and were together last month when 74-year-old Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
They have two children.
The 53-year-old Porizkova says their family is "a well built car." But she says that "as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison."