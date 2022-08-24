Paul Newman's daughters sue late actor's charity foundation

Paul Newman donates a popcorn stand to the City of New York, Nov. 15, 1984, for his 'Newman's Own Popcorn,' with profits donated to charity. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Paul Newman donates a popcorn stand to the City of New York, Nov. 15, 1984, for his 'Newman's Own Popcorn,' with profits donated to charity. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social