Paul McCartney set to release his 17th solo album
English musician Paul McCartney performs © AFP / MIGUEL ROJO
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 8:57AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Paul McCartney is inviting fans on a musical journey as he prepares to release his 17th solo album.
The former Beatle, who turned 76 on Monday, announced on social media on Wednesday that "Egypt Station" will be released on Sept. 7. The title comes from the name of one of McCartney's paintings and it will be McCartney's first full album since "NEW" in 2013.
McCartney posted the singles "I Don't Know" and "Come On To Me."
In a statement, McCartney says he thinks of the album "as a dream location that the music emanates from."
"Egypt Station" was recorded between Los Angeles, London and Sussex, England
New album 'Egypt Station' arriving 7th September featuring singles ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘Come On To Me'. Pre-order HERE: https://t.co/OZdrm3ZVNV Full details HERE: https://t.co/w2s1tvfHNA #EgyptStation pic.twitter.com/x2C0ExH3oG— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 20, 2018