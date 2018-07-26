

Relaxnews





English singer-songwriter Sir Paul McCartney has confirmed he will play a secret show in his hometown of Liverpool on Thursday.

The Beatles veteran revealed the news last-minute during a recorded Q&A session with Jarvis Cocker at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts - the arts university he founded in 1996..

The hour-long interview, which took place in front of an audience made up of approximately 450 students, was live-streamed in full on Facebook and focused mainly on the artist's illustrious career and his forthcoming new album, Egypt Station, which will be released on September 7.

McCartney closed the interview by saying: "We are playing at the ECHO Arena in December, but we also have tomorrow... we have a little secret gig somewhere in Liverpool."