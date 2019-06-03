Sir Paul McCartney has heaped praise on an Indigenous version of his classic Beatles song “Blackbird.”

The former Beatle told the audience at one of his recent concerts to watch the video on YouTube.

Grade 10 student Emma Stevens became a viral hit in April singing the song entirely in Mi’kmaq—a language spoken by fewer than 10,000 people.

“There’s an incredible version a Canadian girl’s done, you can see it on YouTube, it’s in her native language… it’s really cool check it out,” McCartney said in a concert clip posted to Twitter.

The 16-year-old music student at Allison Bernard Memorial High School in Eskasoni, N.S., hopes the song will raise awareness of the dying language.

The video accompanying Stevens’ song has been viewed more than 417,000 times on YouTube.

“Blackbird” appeared on the 1968 double album “The Beatles,” commonly referred to as the “White Album.”

McCartney has suggested in interviews that “Blackbird” was inspired by the black civil rights movement.