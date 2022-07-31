Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” has died. She was 95.
Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to “honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times.”
Carroll was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1927. Her family relocated to Los Angeles when she was 5 years old. Her first film role came in 1948 in “Hometown Girl” but she found her stride in television. She won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series “Caesar’s Hour” in 1956, was a regular on “Make Room for Daddy” with Danny Thomas, a guest star on “The DuPont Show with June Allyson” and a variety show regular stopping by “The Danny Kaye Show,” “The Red Skelton Show” and “The Carol Burnett Show.”
She also played one of the wicked stepsisters in the 1965 television production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” with Lesley Ann Warren.
She also played one of the wicked stepsisters in the 1965 television production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” with Lesley Ann Warren. And she won a Grammy in 1980 for the recording of her one woman show “Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein.”
A new generation would come to know and love her voice thanks to Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which came out in 1989. She was not the first choice of directors Ron Clements and John Musker or the musical team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, who reportedly wanted Joan Collins or Bea Arthur to voice the sea witch. Elaine Stritch was even cast originally before Carroll got to audition. And her throaty rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” would make her one of Disney’s most memorable villains.
Carroll would often say that Ursula was one of her favourite roles. She said she saw her as an “Ex-Shakespearean actress who now sold cars.”
“She’s a mean old thing! I think people are fascinated by mean characters,” Carroll said in an interview. “There’s a fatal kind of distraction about the horrible mean characters of the world because we don’t meet too many of them in real life. So when we have a chance, theatrically, to see one and this one, she’s a biggie, it’s kind of fascinating for us.”
She got the chance to reprise the role in several “Little Mermaid” sequels, spinoffs and even theme park rides.
Carroll was also the voice of Granny in the English-language dub of Hayao Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro.”
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has died at 89
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has died at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series, has died at the age of 89.
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The federal Liberal government has quietly given itself more time to provide a 200-soldier force for peacekeeping, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first pledged to the United Nations nearly five years ago.
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
One structure destroyed, evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in B.C. Interior
After growing rapidly and forcing more people out of their homes on Saturday, a wildfire in the South Okanagan saw minimal growth overnight.
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
Monkeypox: Experts at AIDS conference say the current global response is not enough
Scientists and activists attending the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal on Sunday urged governments around the world to provide more resources to fight monkeypox.
'I didn't know if I would be alive tomorrow': Ukrainian student uses AI, robots to help those with mental health struggles
Ukrainian student Iryna Parkhomchuk is using her past experience from the war, as well as her expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence, to help others struggling with their own mental health challenges.
Canada
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
-
One structure destroyed, evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in B.C. Interior
After growing rapidly and forcing more people out of their homes on Saturday, a wildfire in the South Okanagan saw minimal growth overnight.
-
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
'My family is not safe': B.C. woman documents travels through home country of Ukraine
Alla Pavlikhin and her husband just returned to Langford, B.C., after spending a month volunteering in their home city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
-
Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 2 dead, 1 with 'life-threatening injuries'
Two men are dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
CTV News' Glen McGregor looks back on the Ottawa protests in special reporter's notebook
Months after the Freedom Convoy rolled into downtown Ottawa, CTV National News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor looks back on the demonstrations that paralyzed the city for weeks and reflects on where the movement goes moving forward in a special on Monday starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, right after each airing of CTV National News on CTV News Channel. It will also start streaming on CRAVE the same night.
World
-
Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan
The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fuelled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory.
-
Prince Charles' charity received donation from bin Ladens: report
Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a one million pound (US$1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden.
-
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
-
Beirut port silos damaged in 2020 blast now collapsed
A section of Beirut's massive port grain silos, shredded in the 2020 explosion, collapsed in a huge cloud of dust on Sunday after a weekslong fire, triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited in the summer heat.
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia.
-
Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western U.S. wildfires
Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread.
Politics
-
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The federal Liberal government has quietly given itself more time to provide a 200-soldier force for peacekeeping, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first pledged to the United Nations nearly five years ago.
-
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
Health
-
Monkeypox: Experts at AIDS conference say the current global response is not enough
Scientists and activists attending the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal on Sunday urged governments around the world to provide more resources to fight monkeypox.
-
Lack of sleep in children could lead to long-term problems with memory, intelligence: study
A new study has found that not getting enough sleep could have a detrimental impact on the development of those parts of the brain responsible for memory and intelligence.
-
COVID-19, AIDS, and opioids: Converging pandemics reveal 'cracks' in Indigenous health services
The number of HIV cases has been rising in Canada, and it's having a disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities. That's why researchers participating in the 24th annual international AIDS conference, hosted in Montreal, are calling for a new approach to fighting the 50-year-old disease.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
-
Auction of US$6M dinosaur skeleton prompts ethics debate among scientists
The ancient skeleton of a Gorgosaurus sold at auction for just over US$6 million. Whoever bought it -- which is currently unknown -- now also has the unusual opportunity to name it.
-
China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth
Debris from a rocket that boosted part of China's new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, the Chinese government announced.
Entertainment
-
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has died at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series, has died at the age of 89.
-
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for 'Caesar's Hour' and the voice Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid,' has died. She was 95.
Business
-
'If you're not paying for that product, you are the product': What’s next after Tim Hortons' proposed settlement?
While a recent proposed settlement involving the Tim Hortons app may have raised the public's awareness around privacy protections, consumers are left having to look after themselves, one tech expert says.
-
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.
-
Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa back possible strike action
Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa have voted in favour of possible strike action, a union announced Sunday, saying that walkouts can still be avoided but calling the result an 'unmistakable signal' to the company in a pay dispute.
Lifestyle
-
Winning U.S. lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than US$61 million in 2013. Many other winners, however, have suffered personal setbacks and lawsuits or became the victims of scams.
-
Time spent playing video games unlikely to affect well-being: study
Despite widespread concerns about the potential negative impacts of video games on gamers, a new study from the University of Oxford has found 'little to no evidence for a casual connection' between time spent playing video games and well-being.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean took over Exhibition Place Saturday as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade made its triumphant return to Toronto streets.
Sports
-
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years, the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport, and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
-
England beats Germany 2-1 in European Championship final
England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time on Sunday to win its first major women's soccer title.
-
Former F1 race director Masi says he received death threats
Formula One's former race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season's controversial call at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Ride-sharing apps rise in Venezuela as public transit decays
Ride-sharing apps like Uber, DiDi and Lyft may have driven across much of the globe, but they haven't yet rolled into Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions and years of hyperinflation and other woes made it difficult to operate. So a handful of local entrepreneurs have started their own ride-sharing apps.