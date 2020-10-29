TORONTO -- An Oklahoma City pastor has raised more than US$124,000 for a woman in his congregation who was duped into babysitting a character in the new “Borat” movie.

Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church said he was contacted by producers of a documentary who were looking for a “Black grandmother” to play a small role in the film. Scobey then suggested 62-year-old Jeanise Jones for the role.

In “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Jones is featured in several scenes taking care of Borat’s daughter, Tutar, played by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova. Jones is seen rebuking misogynistic comments from Borat and encouraging Tutar not to listen to what her father says about her and other women.

“She was completely unaware that this was a comedy, and all of this was made up,” Scobey wrote on the crowdfunding page. “We have been praying for the young lady in the movie because we all genuinely thought she was in trouble.”

Scobey goes on to call Jones one of the “most authentic people I’ve ever met” and all of her scenes in the film were from the heart.

Scobey adds that the pandemic has left Jones unemployed after working at her job for 32 years.

“Please consider giving a contribution to simply to say thank you to Jeanise for being ‘a moral compass and a light shining in darkness’ in this movie,” Scobey wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, the crowdfunding page had raised $124,630.