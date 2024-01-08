Entertainment

    • Paris names a street after David Bowie celebrating music icon's legacy

    A David Bowie tribute ice sculpture sponsored by Stella's Lounge stands during the Valent-ICE Festival Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016 in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. (Taylor Ballek/The Press via AP) A David Bowie tribute ice sculpture sponsored by Stella's Lounge stands during the Valent-ICE Festival Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016 in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. (Taylor Ballek/The Press via AP)
    PARIS -

    The city of Paris is immortalizing late British music icon David Bowie by naming a street after him in the city's southeast on what would have been his 77th birthday on Monday.

    The inauguration of rue David-Bowie was first announced in 2020 by Jerome Coumet, mayor of the 13th arrondissement. Bowie died of cancer in 2016.

    The new street, situated between two modern office buildings, including the headquarters of news publications Le Monde and L'Obs, opens onto avenue Pierre-Mendes-France and will connect to the future bridge linking the avenue to boulevard de l'Hopital, near Austerlitz train station and Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital.

    The inauguration features a concert and an exhibit. The development reflects the ongoing transformation of the district, which now celebrates the legacy of Bowie along with other notable figures.

    The tribute celebrates Bowie's first Paris performance in 1965 -- his first outside the United Kingdom -- and his lasting impact on music, fashion and culture. Bowie's influence on music, with hits like "Space Oddity" and "Let's Dance," and on fashion, are now permanently recognized in the Paris city landscape.

