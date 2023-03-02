Paris Fashion Week highlights Renaissance art, eco-tanning

A model wears a creation as part of the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) A model wears a creation as part of the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social