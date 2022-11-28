Parenting website reveals annual list of top 100 baby names in Canada

If you are expecting a baby and still trying to choose a name, a new list of the top 100 most popular names might help you to find one.

BabyCenter, an online parenting website, recently published its annual analysis of popular names for newborn babies in Canada.

According to their list, Noah, which has Hebrew origins and means “comfort” and “rest,” was the most popular boy name this year.

Liam and Jackson have switched places this year. Liam was the second most-popular, while Jackson dropped down to third.

Lucas, which was the fourth most popular name in Canada last year, dropped two places to sixth in 2022. Benjamin slipped three places, moving from seventh to tenth.

Luca jumped nine places to seventh most-popular and James gained eight places to ninth position. Both names are new additions to the top 10 boys’ names for this year.

Samuel climbed the highest, moving 45 places to 34th. Parker also had a remarkable jump – up 33 places to 52nd – and Weston gained 27 places to 63rd.

According to BabyCenter, Zayn, losing 78 places, and Nicholas, dropping 56 places, fell the most in 2022, positioning them in 97th and 98th in the list.

A full list of the 100 most popular boys' names is available on BabyCenter's website.

When it comes to girls’ names, Olivia conquered the list and ranked as the most popular name in Canada. Olivia is taken from the Latin word "olivam," which means “olive tree.”

Amelia, which topped the list last year, slipped down to third most-popular, while Sophia has remained the second most-popular name.

Emma, Lily and Charlotte remain in the top 10 from last year's list, scoring fourth, sixth and seventh places, respectively, in this year's list.

Completing the top 10 baby girl names in 2022, Ava climbed eight places to fifth, Hannah moved from 12th to eighth, Nora jumped from 15th to ninth and Isabella shifted from 17th to 10th.

Aurora with 33 numbers climbing to 21 and Eva with 30 shifting upwards were the most popular names soared the most. But 35 names including Eleanor, Eliana, Grace and Hailey dipped in popularity this year.

The full list of 100 most popular girls' names is available on BabyCenter's website.

WHAT ARE THE TOP 10 BABY NAMES IN THE WORLD?

According to BabyCenter, Luca, and its near-twin name Lucas, were ranked as the most popular boys' names in the world. The names are among the top 10 most popular names in the U.K., the U.S., Australia and Canada.

Although Noah is the most popular baby boys' name in Canada, Elijah and Levi are among the top names in Australia and in the U.S.

Olivia, Amelia and Sophia are the most popular baby girls' names across the globe, per the BabyCenter analysis.

Helena is first in Brazil and Inaya is a popular name in India.

One of the themes that emerged in this year's list is names with meanings related to light, sunshine or brightness. On this theme, Kiara and Jiya are in the top 10 popular names in India, while Ravi is a good example in Brazil, and Nora is popular in Canada.

While some names made several lists around the world, some were only preferred in specific countries, like Hannah, which only features in Canada's top 10. Zoe only appears in the top 10 in Australia and George is only in the U.K. top 10.

The full list of 10 most popular baby names around the world is available on BabyCenter's website.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.