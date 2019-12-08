TORONTO -- The dark social satire "Parasite" was the big winner at this year's Toronto Film Critics Association Awards.

Members of the association voted at a meeting on Sunday, and Bong Joon-ho's class-based comedy took home the awards for best picture, best director and best foreign film.

Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" won two acting awards -- Adam Driver was awarded best actor and Laura Dern was named best supporting actress.

The association gave Lupita Nyong'o the award for best actress for her work in Jordan Peele's horror film "Us."

Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" won in the best screenplay category.

Association members also chose three finalists for the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award, which carries a $100,000 prize: "The Body Remembers When the World Broken Open," which was co-directed by Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, "Antigone" by Sophie Deraspe and "Firecrackers" by Jasmin Mozaffari.

The winner will be named at the TFCA awards gala set for Jan. 9, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2019.