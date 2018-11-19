Pamela Anderson criticizes Australian PM for 'smutty' response to plea for Assange
Pamela Anderson poses during a photocall before the presentation of Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, Tuesday, Oct.2, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 9:49AM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Pamela Anderson is criticizing Australia's prime minister for making "smutty, unnecessary comments about a woman voicing her political opinion."
Appearing on Australia's "60 Minutes" this month, the "Baywatch" star urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to bring WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to Australia. The Australian citizen claimed asylum in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden where he faces allegations that were later dropped.
Morrison turned down the request. But the prime minister added he had "plenty of mates who have asked me if they can be my special envoy to sort out the issue with Pamela." A government official called the remark "lighthearted."
Anderson posted a letter on Saturday in which she called Morrison's remarks "disappointing."