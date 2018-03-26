

The Associated Press





CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Paisley Park will build another tribute fence where Prince fans can leave messages to mark the second anniversary of the rock superstar's death.

The fence will be set up next month at Paisley Park , the studio complex and museum where Prince lived until he died there from an accidental painkiller overdose April 21, 2016. The fence will also display fan messages and artifacts that Paisley Park has archived.

Fans attending the Prince: Live On The Big Screen concert at Target Center on April 21 can also place memorial messages on a specially erected fence within the downtown Minneapolis arena.

Paisley Park on Monday also announced additional details for Celebration 2018, which runs April 19-22, adding 10 more guest speakers including The Revolution members Bobby Z, Dez Dickerson and Matt Fink.