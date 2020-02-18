Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the North American dates of his 2020 "No More Tours 2" to deal with his health issues.

The 71-year-old rocker went public last month with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Rather than touring, Osbourne is set to head to Europe for additional treatments.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a sh*t year," Osbourne said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks."

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans," he added. "I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

Osbourne has had a number of issues since last year, including a severe infection and a fall he said led to him having the "worst" year of his life.

"I remember lying there thinking, 'Well, you've done it now.' Really calm," he said during an interview with "Good Morning America." "Sharon got me an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill."

The fall and the infection led his to postpone his entire 2019 tour to 2020.

Refunds for the 2020 North American tour are available at the original point of purchase and fans who purchased "No More Tours 2" tickets will have first access to tickets when the tour is rescheduled. The tour was supposed to begin May 27 in Atlanta, Georgia, and go until July 31.

The cancellation does not affect the European leg of his tour, which is still scheduled to begin on October 23 in Newcastle, England. Osbourne is currently promoting his new album, "Ordinary Man," which goes on sale Friday.