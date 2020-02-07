TORONTO -- A far-right Christian conservative commentator has announced he wants to sue the NFL over J.Lo and Shakira’s halftime show performance, which he said was pornographic and “discriminatory” to his Christian beliefs.

Dave Daubenmire, host of the “Pass the Salt” webcast – a radical conservative program that routinely espouses homophobic, anti-abortion, anti-Semitic and racist views – launched several filmed tirades about the halftime show from Super Bowl LIV that culminated in his announcement that he wants to sue the responsible professional bodies for trillions of dollars.

Daubenmire claims that the halftime show should have come with a warning because it was too provocative, and said watching its “pornographic” content could “keep him from getting into the kingdom of Heaven.”

Daubenmire also said that broadcasting the halftime show without said warning was “discriminatory” against the values he has in his house, saying in a YouTube video “you can’t just do that. I want to sue [the NFL] for about $867 trillion.”

In a follow up video posted on Facebook, Daubenmire doubled down on his threats, asking for a lawyer interested in representing him and other like-minded Christians in a class-action lawsuit.