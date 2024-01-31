Entertainment

    • Ottawa to pour $100 million into Telefilm Canada over two years

    The federal government plans to pour $100 million into the film and TV industry. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says the money will go to Telefilm Canada over two years. St-Onge arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The federal government plans to pour $100 million into the film and TV industry. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says the money will go to Telefilm Canada over two years. St-Onge arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    The federal government plans to pour $100 million into the film and TV industry.

    Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says the money will go to Telefilm Canada over two years.

    St-Onge says it is meant to help the organization modernize its suite of programs, while maintaining initiatives to diversify the sector in Canada and support environmental sustainability.

    It's an increase in funding for Telefilm, which received $105 million over three years starting in 2021.

    The federal government says there are more than 180,000 "full-time equivalent" jobs in the audiovisual sector in Canada, and it contributes $20.3 billion to Canada's GDP.

    In a press release, St.-Onge says the funding will also lead to projects that connect Canadians, deepening the population's shared cultural touchstones.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024

