Oscars 2023 carpet: Sofia Carson, Fan Bingbing bring regal
Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green on the champagne-colored carpet Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. Hong Chau wore a high-neck pink Prada column gown with a feathery black train and Malala Yousafzai worked the hood of her silver sparkler from Ralph Lauren like a pro.
Bingbing, the "X-Men" star, wore Tony Ward Couture with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob, as some of the men among the early walkers brought the sparkle. We're looking at you Lorenzo Zurzolo. Others, like Brendan Fraser, went for traditional black tuxedos.
While Fan looked like a queen, Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the center. Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds.
Yousafzai, 25, was a producer on "Stranger at the Gate." She said her dress represented "peace, love, harmony."
"I feel so much myself in it," she told The Associated Press.
Monica Barbaro practiced her carpet walk in a two-tone Elie Saab ballgown of deep plumb and delicate blue chiffon with a long full train.
"They were the first couture house to loan to me when nobody knew who I was," she told E!
Jamie Lee Curtis went for a long-sleeve sparkler by Dolce & Gabbana that was the precise color of the Oscars' new off-white carpet.
Harvey Guillen and Harry Shum Jr. made statements of their own, the former in a Christian Siriano coat with a silver brocade design and a full ruffled coat and the latter in a white evening jacket with a wide sash and black trim.
"Puss in Boots" star Guillen said his outfit is the first time Siriano has designed for a plus-size man.
The dramatic, embellished long coat flared out at the waist. It evoked Guillen's vampire mockumentary show "What We Do in the Shadows," on which he plays fan favorite Guillermo.
Shum made sure to grab supporting actress nominee Chau to compliment her bubblegum pink frock while chatting with friends.
"You look amazing," he said.
"The Whale" actor replied he did too.
"I try to change it up," Shum said.
Lilly Singh donned Siriano, who managed to salvage his Oscar looks last week after a pipe burst in his studio. Singh's magenta trouser look was topped with a long matching coat.
Sandra Oh's orange look popped against the lighter carpet. Like Chau, Allison Williams went for soft pink, with lots of sparkle, while Mindy Kaling stunned in bright white, a bustier look by Vera Wang with detached overlong sleeves and open boning. Also in white: Ariana DeBose in a standout Versace moment with jeweled embellishment made to evoke armor.
Williams' Giambattista Valli look came with chunky embellishment, a feather-trimmed hem and a pink taffeta tulle cape.
The beauty games were strong as well. Oh's updo was perfect for her flowy look, also from Giambattista Valli.
"I love the messy updo with a bang. It juxtaposes with the orange dress so nicely. Her light and airy look matches the vibe," said Danielle James, beauty director for Elle.com.
James Hong was 3 months old when the first Oscars were handed out in 1929. At 94, he's finally made the show.
Wearing a bow tie with googly eyes, the "Everything Everywhere All At Once" actor arrived in his typically playful mood for the Oscars, pulling faces and camping it up for the cameras.
Eva Longoria also wore white, a heavily embellished look by Zuhair Murad that featured an open neckline to the waist.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oscars look to snap back a year after The Slap
A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars will reconvene Sunday for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history.
Canadians competing in top categories at the Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
Almost nowhere on Earth is safe in terms of air quality: study
When it comes to air quality, almost nobody on Earth is safe, according to a new study that found only 0.001 per cent of the global population isn’t being exposed to levels of particulate matter above the World Health Organization’s threshold for safety.
How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend
The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
Flair Airlines says four of its aircraft seized in a 'commercial dispute'
Passengers travelling with Flair Airlines were 'impacted' on Saturday after four of its leased aircraft were seized in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., in what the company described as a 'commercial dispute.'
Canada
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Suspect in northeast London, Ont. standoff in custody, two officers injured
A London, Ont. man has been arrested in relation to an investigation in the northeast end of the city that commenced early Saturday morning. Throughout the course of the day, police negotiated with a barricaded man, who they believed to be in possession of a gun, inside of an apartment building located at 621 Kipps Lane.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
World
-
North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms
North Korea said Monday it has conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests, days after its leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel its rivals' 'frantic war preparation moves.'
-
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
Thousands of people protested on Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece's railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country's deadliest train crash.
-
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.
-
Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely
While former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a tight grasp on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members.
-
Italy estimates 680K migrants might cross sea from Libya
Intelligence reports indicate nearly 700,000 migrants are in Libya awaiting an opportunity to set out by sea toward Italy, a lawmaker from Premier Giorgia Meloni's far-right party said Sunday, but a UN migration official called the number not credible.
-
India government opposes recognizing same-sex marriage: court filing
The Indian government opposes recognizing same-sex marriages, it said in a filing to the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging the court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples.
Politics
-
'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it
Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating 'a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.'
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
-
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Health
-
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
-
Almost nowhere on Earth is safe in terms of air quality: study
When it comes to air quality, almost nobody on Earth is safe, according to a new study that found only 0.001 per cent of the global population isn’t being exposed to levels of particulate matter above the World Health Organization’s threshold for safety.
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
-
As Twitter failures go from bad to worse, users wonder how long it can stay online
Twitter recently suffered its third service disruption in less than a month and, according to Internet watchdog NetBlocks, its sixth major outage in 2023, compared to nine tracked throughout all of 2022. The outages threaten to drive away users and advertisers.
Entertainment
-
Oscars look to snap back a year after The Slap
A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars will reconvene Sunday for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history.
-
Oscars 2023 carpet: Sofia Carson, Fan Bingbing bring regal
Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green as the champagne-colored carpet heated up Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards.
-
Lady Gaga will perform 'Top Gun: Maverick' song at Oscars
Lady Gaga will sing "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated original song from "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Academy Awards Sunday night.
Business
-
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
-
Can the chaos from Silicon Valley Bank's fall be contained?
U.S. policymakers continue to try and figure out whether the government -- and its taxpayers -- should bail out a failed bank that largely served Silicon Valley, with all its wealth and power.
-
As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling
As President Joe Biden prepares a final decision on the huge Willow oil project in Alaska, he will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.
Lifestyle
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
-
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
-
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
Sports
-
Manitoba's Dunstone beats Wild Card 1's Bottcher in Brier semifinal
Manitoba's Matt Dunstone earned a berth in the Tim Hortons Brier final with a 7-5 victory over Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher on Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens.
-
How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend
The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
-
Swiss skier Odermatt wins giant slalom, secures discipline title
Olympic champion Marco Odermatt capped what he called 'a perfect season' by securing his second straight World Cup title in giant slalom Sunday.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.