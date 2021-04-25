LOS ANGELES -- > BEST PICTURE

  • "The Father"
  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Mank"
  • "Minari"
  • "Nomadland" *WINNER
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7″

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
  • Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Father"
  • Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
  • Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari" *WINNER

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" *WINNER
  • Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
  • Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
  • Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

  • "Another Round" - Denmark *WINNER
  • "Better Days" - Hong Kong
  • "Collective" - Romania
  • "The Man Who Sold His Skin" - Tunisia
  • Qu Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

  • "Colette" *WINNER
  • "A Concerto Is a Conversation"
  • "Do Not Split"
  • "Hunger Ward"
  • "A Love Song For Latasha"

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

  • "Collective"
  • "Crip Camp"
  • "The Mole Agent"
  • "My Octopus Teacher" *WINNER
  • "Time"

ORIGINAL SONG

  • "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" *WINNER
  • "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • "Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
  • "lo Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"
  • "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

  • "Onward"
  • "Over the Moon"
  • "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
  • "Soul" *WINNER
  • "Wolfwalkers"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • "Borat Subsequent MovieFilm"
  • "The Father" *WINNER
  • "Nomadland"
  • "One Night in Miami"
  • "The White Tiger"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Minari"
  • "Promising Young Woman" *WINNER
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
  • Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" *WINNER
  • Gary Oldman, "Mank"
  • Steven Yeun, "Minari"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
  • Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
  • Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" *WINNER
  • Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

DIRECTOR

  • Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
  • David Fincher, "Mank"
  • Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
  • Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" *WINNER
  • Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • "The Father"
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank" *WINNER
  • "News of the World"
  • "Tenet"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Sean Bobbitt, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • Erik Messerschmidt, "Mank" *WINNER
  • Dariusz Wolski, "News of the World"
  • Joshua James Richards, "Nomadland"
  • Phedon Papamichael , "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

COSTUME DESIGN

  • "Emma"
  • "Ma Rainey's Blackbottom" *WINNER
  • "Mank"
  • "Mulan"
  • "Pinocchio"

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

  • "Greyhound"
  • "Mank"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Soul"
  • "Sound of Metal" *WINNER

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

  • "Burrow"
  • "Genius Loci"
  • "If Anything Happens I Love You" *WINNER
  • "Opera"
  • "Yes-People"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

  • "Feeling Through"
  • "The Letter Room"
  • "The Present"
  • "Two Distant Strangers" *WINNER
  • "White Eye"

ORIGINAL SCORE

  • "Da 5 Bloods"
  • "Mank"
  • "Minari"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Soul" *WINNER

VISUAL EFFECTS

  • "Love and Monsters"
  • "The Midnight Sky"
  • "Mulan"
  • "The One and Only Ivan"
  • "Tenet" *WINNER

FILM EDITING

  • "The Father"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal" *WINNER
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

  • "Emma"
  • "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" *WINNER
  • "Mank"
  • "Pinocchio"