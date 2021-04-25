LOS ANGELES -- >
BEST PICTURE
-
"The Father"
-
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
-
"Mank"
-
"Minari"
-
"Nomadland" *WINNER
-
"Promising Young Woman"
-
"Sound of Metal"
-
"The Trial of the Chicago 7″
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
-
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
-
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
-
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
-
Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
-
Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari" *WINNER
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
-
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
-
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" *WINNER
-
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
-
Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
-
Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
-
"Another Round" - Denmark *WINNER
-
"Better Days" - Hong Kong
-
"Collective" - Romania
-
"The Man Who Sold His Skin" - Tunisia
-
Qu Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
-
"Colette" *WINNER
-
"A Concerto Is a Conversation"
-
"Do Not Split"
-
"Hunger Ward"
-
"A Love Song For Latasha"
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
-
"Collective"
-
"Crip Camp"
-
"The Mole Agent"
-
"My Octopus Teacher" *WINNER
-
"Time"
ORIGINAL SONG
-
"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" *WINNER
-
"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
-
"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
-
"lo Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"
-
"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
-
"Onward"
-
"Over the Moon"
-
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
-
"Soul" *WINNER
-
"Wolfwalkers"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
-
"Borat Subsequent MovieFilm"
-
"The Father" *WINNER
-
"Nomadland"
-
"One Night in Miami"
-
"The White Tiger"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
-
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
-
"Minari"
-
"Promising Young Woman" *WINNER
-
"Sound of Metal"
-
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
-
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
-
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
-
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" *WINNER
-
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
-
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
-
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
-
Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
-
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
-
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" *WINNER
-
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
DIRECTOR
-
Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
-
David Fincher, "Mank"
-
Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
-
Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" *WINNER
-
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
PRODUCTION DESIGN
-
"The Father"
-
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
-
"Mank" *WINNER
-
"News of the World"
-
"Tenet"
CINEMATOGRAPHY
-
Sean Bobbitt, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
-
Erik Messerschmidt, "Mank" *WINNER
-
Dariusz Wolski, "News of the World"
-
Joshua James Richards, "Nomadland"
-
Phedon Papamichael , "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
COSTUME DESIGN
-
"Emma"
-
"Ma Rainey's Blackbottom" *WINNER
-
"Mank"
-
"Mulan"
-
"Pinocchio"
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
-
"Greyhound"
-
"Mank"
-
"News of the World"
-
"Soul"
-
"Sound of Metal" *WINNER
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
-
"Burrow"
-
"Genius Loci"
-
"If Anything Happens I Love You" *WINNER
-
"Opera"
-
"Yes-People"
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
-
"Feeling Through"
-
"The Letter Room"
-
"The Present"
-
"Two Distant Strangers" *WINNER
-
"White Eye"
ORIGINAL SCORE
-
"Da 5 Bloods"
-
"Mank"
-
"Minari"
-
"News of the World"
-
"Soul" *WINNER
VISUAL EFFECTS
-
"Love and Monsters"
-
"The Midnight Sky"
-
"Mulan"
-
"The One and Only Ivan"
-
"Tenet" *WINNER
FILM EDITING
-
"The Father"
-
"Nomadland"
-
"Promising Young Woman"
-
"Sound of Metal" *WINNER
-
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
-
"Emma"
-
"Hillbilly Elegy"
-
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" *WINNER
-
"Mank"
-
"Pinocchio"