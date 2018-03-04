

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” beat out eight other movies for the biggest award of the night, while Hollywood veterans Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman picked up Oscar statuettes for the top acting honours.

The 90th Academy Awards also honoured the breakout film “Get Out” with an Oscar for best original screenplay, while the war movie “Dunkirk” picked up several technical awards.

