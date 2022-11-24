Oscar Peterson's synthesizer, signed Geddy Lee bass for sale at auction fundraiser

Instruments and exclusive memorabilia from famed Canadian musicians Oscar Peterson, Geddy Lee, The Tragically Hip and others are up for auction as part of an online fundraiser.

The Toronto-based organization Make Music Matter launched its Healing in Harmony Holiday Auction on Thursday, will run until Dec. 4 when bidding ends at 8 p.m. EST.

Up for auction is a synthesizer — a 76-key Ensoniq ZR-76 — owned by Montreal jazz legend Oscar Peterson and donated by his wife, Kelly Peterson, a signed Signature Fender Jazz bass from Geddy Lee of Toronto rock band Rush, and a framed print of The Tragically Hip's "Fully Completely" album artwork signed by the band's surviving members.

Also being auctioned are autographed instruments from the bands Sum 41 and Billy Talent, signed CDs and vinyl records, and other merchandise.

All proceeds from the auction will help Make Music Matter expand its music therapy program, Healing in Harmony.

"I'm so proud of my colleagues in the music industry who are coming together to make a difference," Grammy winning producer and Make Music Matter's board chairman David Bottrill said in a news release.

"We're thrilled to have their support as we expand our work alongside Indigenous communities to address the generational trauma their members have experienced."

Initially created for trauma survivors in conflict and post-conflict zones, the Healing in Harmony program has helped survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as young Syrian refugees with disabilities, Make Music Matter said in its news release.