Star Wars fans will soon get a chance to own one of the most coveted collectors’ items associated with the blockbuster film franchise: an original Darth Vader costume made for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The 17-piece costume including gloves, boots, capes and a battery pack. It goes on sale May 14 in Los Angeles and could fetch between US$1 million and US$2 million dollar, according to the auction house Bonhams.

The costume is owned by Bryce “Kermit” Eller, whose job was to tour and promote the film at book signings, premieres and conventions between 1979 and 1981. It’s been sitting in his garage since then, according to the auction house.

Bonhams’ director of entertainment memorabilia Catherine Williamson said the suit's “completeness, remarkable condition, and excellent provenance make it a true rarity in the memorabilia marketplace."