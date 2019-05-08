

The Associated Press





BOSTON -- America's oldest performing arts group is looking for a child who was literally wowed by a recent classical music concert.

The Handel and Haydn Society was finishing a rendition of Mozart's "Masonic Funeral" at Boston's Symphony Hall when a youngster blurted out loudly: "WOW!"

Boston classical music station WCRB-FM captured the exuberance on audio. The crowd can be heard bursting into applause for the child.

Now the organization founded in 1815 has mounted a search for the kid it's calling the "Wow Child" -- not to reprimand him or her, but to offer a chance to meet the conductor.

Handel and Haydn president David Snead is asking concertgoers to share the child's name. He calls Sunday's experience one of the most wonderful moments he's ever had in a concert hall.