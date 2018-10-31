

The Associated Press





ATLANTA -- Oprah Winfrey will campaign Thursday for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Abrams' campaign confirmed that the billionaire media mogul will appear with Abrams, who is vying to become the country's first black female governor. The Atlanta Voice and BuzzFeed News first reported Winfrey's plans.

Winfrey is part of a caravan of high-profile figures marking the final days of Abrams' tight race with Republican Brian Kemp.

Vice-President Mike Pence has multiple stops scheduled with Kemp.

Former President Barack Obama will campaign Friday for Abrams, and President Donald Trump is slated to be in Georgia on Sunday.