

Cillian O'Brien





Billed as “Three Days of Peace and Music,” the Woodstock festival in upstate New York attracted nearly half a million people including Toronto teen Maureen Docherty.

She had just turned 18 in August 1969, the so-called “Summer of Love,” when she made the trip from Canada’s largest city to the event in Bethel, N.Y.

Now, the she hopes to return to the town with her son for its 50th anniversary.

"It was like being in a refugee camp or something but once the music started to play the whole atmosphere changed,” Docherty told CTV News.

“Back then we had a sense we were invincible and we could just go and do anything ... it felt like a safer time.”

Woodstock, named after the town nearby, took place on farmland between August 15 and 18 that year and saw an estimated 400,000 people attend to hear some of the biggest names in rock history.

The original event became a defining moment in ‘60s counter-culture and saw some of the biggest performers of the 20th century take to the stage, including Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Joan Baez and Janis Joplin.

“It really sort of defined the generation,” Docherty said.

“A lot of turbulence, turmoil in the world but when you were there you just felt like one enormous family.

“It was the feeling of this camaraderie. It was a peaceful time certainly, we could use a little bit of that now.”

Canadian rocker Neil Young joined supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash on stage in the early hours of August 18, 1969.

"For a minute we were hopeful, for a minute we were not facing the Vietnam War,” said bandmate and singer David Crosby. “For a minute we were decent human beings."

After achieving near-mythical status as a symbol of the hippie movement, the festival was revived to mixed success in 1994 and 1999.

This year’s planned 50th anniversary concert was cancelled last month.

The three-day festival was originally scheduled for August 16-18, but a series of setbacks including permit denials and the loss of a financial partner and a production company saw the troubled event axed.