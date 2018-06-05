Messages of condolence are pouring in online following news of Kate Spade’s apparent suicide inside her New York apartment.

Law enforcement officials said housekeeping staff found the 55-year-old fashion designer and entrepreneur, best known for her namesake line of women’s handbags, clothing, jewelry and shoes, hanging on Tuesday morning.

A flurry of messages lamented the death of the iconic business woman. Many included links and phone numbers to mental health resources.

Here is a look at the reaction from fashion luminaries and other notable personalities on Twitter so far:

