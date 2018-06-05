

CTVNews.ca Staff





Messages of condolence are pouring in online following news of Kate Spade’s apparent suicide inside her New York apartment.

Law enforcement officials said housekeeping staff found the 55-year-old fashion designer and entrepreneur, best known for her namesake line of women’s handbags, clothing, jewelry and shoes, hanging on Tuesday morning.

A flurry of messages lamented the death of the iconic business woman. Many included links and phone numbers to mental health resources.

Here is a look at the reaction from fashion luminaries and other notable personalities on Twitter so far:

“I believed that I could, so I did”. She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 5, 2018

And if you struggle with mental illness, know you aren’t alone. There is power in asking for help. The more we talk about it, the more change we can see. Life is worth living and you are worth every second of it. ���� — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

I am so sad about Kate Spade. I know to a lot of people bags are bags, but her purses have brought me so much joy (I call my typewriter bag a therapy bag because people like to pet it and smile).



I hope she knows how happy she made complete strangers. Much peace, Kate. pic.twitter.com/I0sLbLsinp — Alisha Rai (@AlishaRai) June 5, 2018

The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade’s tragic passing.

– Diane von Furstenberg and Steven Kolb https://t.co/OPJ0rw37t0 — steven kolb (@stevenkolb) June 5, 2018

Beyond shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of #KateSpade She was such an intelligent, warm and wonderful force in fashion! Tragic that life had grown so dark for her. #rip pic.twitter.com/SyyjfQf2m6 — Jeanne Beker (@Jeanne_Beker) June 5, 2018

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

With flies from The Associated Press