TORONTO -- Didn't get tickets to Pearl Jam shows in Canada? The Seattle rockers will release their highly anticipated 11th studio album "Gigaton" in select theatres for a one-night only "global event," just two days before the album drops.

Eddie Vedder and company are set to release the band's first studio album since 2013's Grammy-winning "Lightning Bolt" on March 27. But for those who didn't snag tickets to their shows for the upcoming 2020 tour, or want to hear the new album early, fans can prepare to head to a select handful of theatres on March 25.

That’s when fans are anticipating the "truly unique listening experience" of listening to "Gigaton" in its entirety at select theatres around the world.

CTV News first reported the Gigaton theatre experience on Wednesday. On Thursday, Pearl Jam confirmed the new album will hit theatres in eight Canadian cities.

"The Gigaton Listening Experience – a special, one night only audio-visual event in 200+ Dolby Atmos equipped theaters around the world on March 25, 2020," reads a description of the even on the band's website. "The immersive event takes over the big screen just two days before the release of Pearl Jam’s anxiously awaited new album, Gigaton on March 27, 2020."

The following theatre will be screening the album:

Calgary - Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Edmonton - Cineplex Odeon South

West Kelowna - Landmark Cinemas Xtreme

Montréal - Cineplex Forum

Regina - Landmark Cinemas

Woodbridge - Cineplex Vaughan

Toronto - Cineplex Yonge-Dundas and VIP

Vancouver - Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre

"The Gigaton Listening Experience includes a playback of the entire album in Dolby Atmos. Since this 3D sound system is still new to the consumer market, Pearl Jam fans will have a unique opportunity to hear the album in a completely different way," the band said.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have released two singles since announcing the new album on Jan. 13: “Dance of the Clairvoyants” and "Superblood Wolfmoon."

In January, guitarist Mike McCready said making the new album was a "long journey" for the band.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption," he said in a statement. "Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

The album features artwork by award-winning Canadian photographer and co-founder of conservation company SeaLegacy Paul Nicklen. Nicklen's 2014 image, "Ice Waterfall," depicts a melting glacier in Svalbard, Norway.

Pearl Jam will kick off their 2020 tour in Toronto on March 18. They make stops in Ottawa, Quebec City and Hamilton before heading to the U.S.