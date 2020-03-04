TORONTO -- Didn't get tickets to Pearl Jam shows in Canada? The Seattle rockers are expected to release their highly anticipated 11th studio album "Gigaton" in select theatres for a one-night only "global event," just two days before the album drops.

Eddie Vedder and company are set to release the band's first studio album since 2013's Grammy-winning "Lightning Bolt" on March 27. But for those who didn't snag tickets to their shows for the upcoming 2020 tour, or want to hear the new album early, fans can prepare to head to a select handful of theatres on March 25.

That’s when fans are anticipating the "truly unique listening experience" of listening to "Gigaton" in its entirety at select theatres around the world.

Though the band has yet to officially announce the "global event," rumours have been rampant on social media.

AMC Theatres south of the border has the Gigaton experience listed on its website.

"This is an opportunity for fans to gather and enjoy the group’s anxiously awaited new album, Gigaton with an amazing cinematic experience which will also be enhanced with visuals as Pearl Jam project their vision like never before with an experiential event befitting of Gigaton’s scope, size, and spirit," reads a description. "The Gigaton Listening Experience includes a playback of the entire album in Dolby Atmos. Since this 3D sound system is still new to the consumer market, Pearl Jam fans will have a unique opportunity to hear the album in a completely different way."

In Canada, Landmark Cinemas has advertised the Gigaton showings for theatres in Regina and Kelowna, B.C., publishing a poster of the event. However, event information has yet to be detailed on the website.

As of Wednesday morning, Cineplex couldn't confirm whether the entertainment company will be participating in the Pearl Jam event.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have released two singles since announcing the new album on Jan. 13: “Dance of the Clairvoyants” and "Superblood Wolfmoon."

Last month, guitarist Mike McCready said making the new album was a "long journey" for the band.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption," he said in a statement. "Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

The album features artwork by award-winning Canadian photographer and co-founder of conservation company SeaLegacy Paul Nicklen. Nicklen's 2014 image, "Ice Waterfall," depicts a melting glacier in Svalbard, Norway.

Pearl Jam will kick off their 2020 tour in Toronto on March 18. They make stops in Ottawa, Quebec City and Hamilton before heading to the U.S.